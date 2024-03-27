IMG Bharata moves apex court against order on land allocation

HYDERABAD: Vedula Venkataramana senior counsel representing IMG Bharata Pvt Ltd on Tuesday informed a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sujoy Paul about the company’s decision to challenge the court’s order dated March 7, 2024, in the Supreme Court.

This order, issued by the Chief Justice bench, dismissed a writ petition filed by IMG Bharata contesting ownership of 850 acres of land and restored the land in favor of the state government.

Venkataramana said that the appeal filed by IMG Bharata was currently in the registration stage in the Supreme Court. Due to the ongoing holidays, there might be a delay in the registration and numbering of the appeal.

Consequently, he requested a 10-day extension for the adjudication of two PILs before the Chief Justice Court.

Request to deal with PILs separately

Gandra Mohan Rao, senior counsel representing the petitioners in the two PILs, argued that the dismissed writ petition by IMG Bharata Pvt Ltd, now under appeal, is distinct from the two PILs seeking a CBI probe into the land allocation issue. Mohan Rao urged the court to handle the PILs independently. After considering the arguments from both sides, Chief Justice Aradhe noted the similarity in the subject matter between the writ petition and the two PILs. Given that the order in the writ petition was under challenge in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice adjourned the PILs to the first week of April 2024 for further hearing.

The PILs, filed by ABK Prasad, a social activist, and T Sriranga Rao, an advocate, seek a CBI probe into the allocation of 850 acres of government land to IMG Bharata for the development of sports academies.