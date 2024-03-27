INTERVIEW | Dharmapuri Arvind: BJP will win 12 seats, BRS candidates will lose deposit

BJP MP and candidate for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat Dharmapuri Arvind has expressed confidence that the saffron party will bag at least 12 of the 17 seats in Telangana. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Manda Ravinder Reddy, the sitting MP from Nizamabad says that the BJP considers Congress to be its main rival in the state with the BRS nowhere in the picture.

Excerpts:

Who is your main opponent in Telangana, Congress or BRS?

Throughout Telangana, the Congress is our main opponent. BRS candidates will not even retain deposits in all constituencies. The people of Telangana have rejected the BRS in the recent Assembly polls.

On what basis are you seeking votes, Modi’s work or the Ram temple?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a brand of our party and he is our leader. He is the most popular leader not only in the country but also worldwide. Definitely, the BJP will seek votes on the development done by Modi in the last 10 years. We seek Lord Rama’s blessings for a grand victory.

Phone-tapping during the BRS regime is becoming a hot topic now. Your party’s M Raghunandan Rao is demanding that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao be made Accused no. 1. What is your response?

I have no idea about it. But phone-tapping by the previous BRS government is a matter of concern.

Do you think your phone was also tapped?

I don’t know whether they tapped my phone or not. But I am not afraid of phone-tapping as I have not done any robbery.