LS polls a referendum on 100 days of Congress rule: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the target of the Congress was to win at least 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. A victory in the upcoming General Elections will be a referendum on our 100-day administration, he asserted.

Revanth was speaking at a meeting with important leaders of the Chevella parliamentary constituency. The chief minister, who is also the TPCC president, reviewed the party position in the constituency and discussed strategy for the coming election with Congress Chevella candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, MLA T Rammohan Reddy and other senior leaders.

During the meeting, Revanth said that it was only the Congress that could ensure social justice. He said that throughout the state, people are favourably inclined towards Congress and that the party’s six guarantees will ensure victory for its candidates.

The party high command is selecting candidates on the basis of opinions at the field level and surveys, he said.

Revanth opined that Chevella, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies are related to each other and the party has selected Ranjith Reddy, Danam Nagender and Sunita Mahender Reddy respectively as the candidates for these seats after detailed deliberations.