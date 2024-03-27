Minister Jupally Krishna dares former minister Harish Rao to debate on farmers’ problems, corruption

HYDERABAD: Excise and Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday challenged BRS leader and former minster T Harish Rao to an open debate on farmers’ issues and irrigation projects as well as the alleged corruption during the BRS regime.

He was responding to Harish Rao threatening that the BRS leaders would lay siege to the Secretariat if the government fails to provide compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent rains.

“The BRS leaders are saying that they will lay siege to the Secretariat. But we should remember that they laid siege to the state treasury for over in 10 years,” he said.

“The BRS leaders have no moral right to talk about farmers and agriculture. During their 10-year rule, 6,651 farmers ended their lives by suicide,” he added.

Stating that the Congress government is committed to supporting the farmers whose crops were damaged by the untimely rains, he said that CM

A Revanth Reddy has already directed the officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the crop loss.

“After receiving the report, the farmers will be given Rs 10,000 compensation. Crop insurance scheme too will be implemented from the next season,” he said.

Alleging that the previous BRS government neglected that Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), he said: “If the Palamuru-Rangareddy project was completed, south Telangana would not have turned into a desert today.”