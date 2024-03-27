Revanth Reddy will be the first Congress leader to join BJP after LS polls: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will become the first leader to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a party meeting on Secunderabad LS constituency, the BRS leader slammed the chief minister for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his elder brother and said: “Rahul Gandhi refers to Modi as chowkidar chor hai. But Revanth Reddy describes Modi as his bada bhai (elder brother).”

“There have been allegations that Revanth maintains ties with the BJP. He is endorsing Modi and the Gujarat model. He is becoming subservient to Modi as a “chhota bhai” (younger brother). Revanth never said that he will stay in the Congress. His silence indicates his impending move to the BJP,” he said.

“If he has no plans to switch allegiance to the BJP, he should publicly declare that he is committed to remaining in the Congress forever,” he added.

Revanth extorting money from bizmen, alleges KTR

Rama Rao also said that there are accusations that the chief minister has been extorting money from business people in the state and sending it to the Congress high command in Delhi.

“Revanth is like a thief carrying scissors in his pocket. He has already sent Rs 2,500 crore to Delhi to be spent during the Lok Sabha polls. He stopped issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts in the past three months and exerted pressure on builders and real estate companies to send funds,” the BRS working president alleged.