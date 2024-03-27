Revanth Reddy will be the first Congress leader to join BJP after LS polls: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will become the first leader to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a party meeting on Secunderabad LS constituency, the BRS leader slammed the chief minister for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his elder brother and said: “Rahul Gandhi refers to Modi as chowkidar chor hai. But Revanth Reddy describes Modi as his bada bhai (elder brother).”
“There have been allegations that Revanth maintains ties with the BJP. He is endorsing Modi and the Gujarat model. He is becoming subservient to Modi as a “chhota bhai” (younger brother). Revanth never said that he will stay in the Congress. His silence indicates his impending move to the BJP,” he said.
“If he has no plans to switch allegiance to the BJP, he should publicly declare that he is committed to remaining in the Congress forever,” he added.
Revanth extorting money from bizmen, alleges KTR
Rama Rao also said that there are accusations that the chief minister has been extorting money from business people in the state and sending it to the Congress high command in Delhi.
“Revanth is like a thief carrying scissors in his pocket. He has already sent Rs 2,500 crore to Delhi to be spent during the Lok Sabha polls. He stopped issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts in the past three months and exerted pressure on builders and real estate companies to send funds,” the BRS working president alleged.
While claiming that the Congress will not be able to secure more than 40 seats in the LS elections across India, he said: “Now, there is more support for the regional parties than the Congress. Only regional political parties like BRS, TMC and AAP are capable of stopping the BJP across the country.”
Referring to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender abandoning the BRS to join the Congress, Rama Rao termed it as “opportunistic politics”. He vowed to defeat Nagender in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment and in the possible byelection for the Khairatabad Assembly seat.
Demanding that the Assembly Speaker should act swiftly on a complaint submitted by the BRS complaint on Nagender’s defection, Rama Rao also threatened to move court, seeking disqualification of the legislator from Khairatabad.
Kishan an accidental MP, did nothing for Hyderabad
Targeting BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy, the BRS leader described the former as an “accidental” MP and Union minister. Alleging that the BJP leader made no contribution in Hyderabad’s development, he demanded “accountability for his actions”.
Responding to the phone-tapping scandal, Rama Rao said that the Congress was doing cheap politics over the issue.