Telangana: Eight dead in separate incidents in Warangal district

HANAMKONDA/MULUGU/MAHABUBABAD/BHUPALPALLY: Eight people died in separate incidents in the last 24 hours in the erstwhile Warangal district.

In one of the incidents, three people and a 10-year-old boy died of drowning. Three people drowned in the SRSP canal, within the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) limits, while swimming after Holi. Similarly, the 10-year-old boy drowned in the Ganesh lake in Ramagundam village, Narsimhulapet mandal of the Mahabubabad district.

The deceased have been identified as — T Kedareswar, 45, M Kranthi Kumar, 35, Brahmacharya, 38, and the 10-year-old boy, K Rithwik.

In the second incident, four people died in two separate road accidents. B Ramesh from Chityal Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and S Vamshi from Kamalapur Mandal in Hanamkonda district were on a two-wheeler and collided with a roadside tree.

The other two — U Umesh and A Srushanth, residents of Lakshmipuram village in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district — were travelling in an autorickshaw which overturned, leading to their death on the spot.

According to the Kakatiya University Campus police, Bhupalpally, Narsimhulapet and Venkatapuram police, cases have been registered and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.