Telangana government will not keep promises if it wins: T Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises made during the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections of implementing six guarantees within 100 days.

Harish was the chief guest at the constituency-level workers meeting held in Sangareddy and Medak town as part of the BRS preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA pointed out that during the Assembly elections, Congress promised a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, Rs 15,000 Rythu Bandhu, Rs 500 bonus for paddy and maize farmers, Rs 4,000 unemployed stipend, Rs 4,000 Aasara pension and Rs 2,500 to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme within 100 days of assuming power. However, all these promises remain unfulfilled, alleged Harish.

He said that if people mistakenly vote for the Congress in the coming General Elections, the grand old party might believe that there was no need to fulfil its promises. He said that for the Congress to fulfil its promises, it must lose this time.

During the meeting, BRS candidate for Medak P Venkatram Reddy promised to establish a PVR Trust with Rs 100 crore, dedicating it to educating children of party activists and those from impoverished backgrounds.

