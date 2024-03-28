Adilabad cadre showing little interest in BRS poll campaign?

ADILABAD: After one-and-a-half decade of dominance, the BRS seems to be slowly but steadily losing its grip in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The morale of the cadre and leaders is at an all-time low ever since the party suffered a blow in the 2023 Assembly elections, when it managed to secure just two segments — Asifabad and Boath — out of the 10 constituencies in the erstwhile district.

The leadership’s attempts to boost their morale seems to be proving futile as was evident from their lack of interest in taking part in the party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

For instance, the party’s candidate in Adilabad LS segment Atram Sakku began his campaign in Narnoor mandal on Wednesday but the response has been lukewarm to say the least.

Sakku started his election campaign amidst much fanfare by offering prayers at the Keslapur Nagoba Temple in Indravelly mandal. However, with not many local leaders or cadre turning up, he had to conduct his door-to-door campaign along with a bunch of his own supporters.