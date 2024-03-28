Kalyanam starts at Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The five-day celestial wedding festivities of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi commenced at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Wednesday, with thousands of devotees in attendance. Vedic scholars, under the guidance of head priest Appala Bheema Shankara Sharma, initiated the festivities with the Swasti Punyavachanam ritual, followed by the Manatapa Pratista and fire rituals.

A special abhishekam known as Mahanyasapurvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, significant for Lord Shiva, was also performed. Temple authorities said the kalyanam would take place on Thursday, and special mandapams have been erected with arrangements made for the convenience of devotees, including drinking water facilities and temporary toilets. The temple’s gopurams have been adorned with illuminated lighting, and tarpaulins have been set up to provide shade from the sun.

The temple authorities anticipate the attendance of lakhs of devotees who wish to witness the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.