HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) bagged five awards at the Governance Now 10th PSU Awards held in New Delhi recently.

Chief Managing Director (Addl. Charge) Amitava Mukherjee was given the CMD Leadership Award while GM (Corporate Communication) Jaya Prakash was felicitated with the Communication Leader Award. The mining company also won accolades in the categories of CSR Commitment (Overall), Innovation in Mining and HR Excellence (Overall).