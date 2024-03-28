Phones of one or two thieves might have been tapped: KTR

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of the Congress and BJP that around 10 lakh phones were tapped during BRS rule, the pink party’s working president KT Rama Rao said that phones of one or two “thieves” might have been tapped by the police as part of their work.

Addressing a party meeting on Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, he said: “Some are saying KCR tapped 10 lakh phones. Cheste geeste okaro iddaro, mugguro luchaa gaalla phones tap chesi vundavacchu. Nakemi yeruka. Cheste chesi vundavacchu dongalavi, langaalavi. Adi police vaari pani (phones of one or two wretched persons or thieves might have been tapped. I do not know that. It is the routine work of the police).

Rama Rao alleged that the “scams” and “phone-tapping” issues are being raised to divert the attention of the people from non-implementation of Rythu Bandhu, non-payment of Aasara pension and Rs 2,500 to women and other assurances given by the Congress.

The BRS leader alleged that to divert the attention of the people, the government was projecting the phone-tapping issue as an international problem.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of “leaking” information to selected media, including some YouTube channels, he said: “If at all there were irregularities during the BRS government, let the chief minister order a probe into those and take action against the culprits.”