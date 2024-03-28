Revanth reaches out to dissident leaders

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is trying to appease the senior leaders who are raising their voices against him.

Sources said that Revanth wants to nip any dissidence in the bud. If allowed unchecked, dissidence in the party might prove to be very costly at the time of the elections, they added.

As dialogue can solve a host of problems, the chief minister began handling the dissident leaders with kid gloves. He met Congress senior leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, who castigated him for admitting BRS leaders into the party.

During the meeting, the chief minister assured him that the party will take are of his interests and would surely provide him a right opportunity at an appropriate time.

Hanumantha Rao, who is aspiring for the party ticket for Khammam Lok Sabha seat, had faulted Revanth Reddy for admitting BRS leaders into the party and allotting tickets to them contest in the Lok Sabha elections. He said he was unhappy that the BRS leaders, who tormented the Congress workers by registering police cases against them, were now joining the Congress and being given party tickets.

He was also sore that the chief minister had no time for him. He said he wanted to explain how the policy of taking the BRS leaders was hurting the Congress interests.

After Hanumantha Rao made his displeasure with Revanth Reddy’s ways known at a media conference, the chief minister reportedly discussed the issue with TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. A day after a meeting, Mahesh Kumar fixed the meeting between Hanumantha Rao and the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Hanumantha Rao has been tipped off that the party was not interested in fielding him from the Khammam constituency. Crest-fallen, the Congress leader is now keeping away from party programmes.