HYDERABAD: The SBI Foundation and Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), Hyderabad, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. This agreement, under the Gram Seva initiative of the SBI Foundation, seeks the promotion of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR).

Additionally, a Tata Winger Minibus was donated, under CSR, to Manchikalalu (a home for underprivileged children) at the local head office in Koti.