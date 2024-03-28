Telangana: Bandi’s bid to meet Chengicherla communal clash victims foiled by cops

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Chengicherla on Wednesday as BJP national general secretary and sitting Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tried to enter the village and meet the victims who were allegedly attacked on Sunday.

The BJP workers argued with the police, who had barricaded the road leading to the area. Alleging high-handedness on the part of the police, Sanjay demanded action against the cops who behaved in an arbitrary manner against the women.

Speaking to the media, the BJP national general secretary said that it is “unfortunate” that the truth about the incident is not being allowed to go out. He added that some people are trying to pin the blame on the poor.

He said that the victims of the alleged attack hail from poor families and are not even able to properly articulate what they went through. He said, “They earn Rs 200 per day. Is it fair to hide the injustice they had to face from the world?”

AIMIM providing legal support to accused: MLC

The AIMIM is providing legal support to the accused arrested in the Chengicherla communal clash on March 24, said MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri, as the Medipally police arrested five persons each from two communities.

He said that party president Owaisi has been in regular touch with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi ever since the incident took place.