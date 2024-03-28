Telangana: Home guard saves man from suicide

WARANGAL: A home guard from the Warangal traffic wing, Y Ravi, saved the life of a 24-year-old man, H Sonu, who was attempting suicide on a railway track near Hunter Road within the limits of Warangal railway station on Wednesday evening. After witnessing Sonu lying on the railway track with a goods train approaching, Ravi managed to pull the 24-year-old to safety just in time.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravi said that Sonu had migrated from Uttarakhand and was employed as a painter within the tri-cities area. Family disputes had driven him to take the extreme step, he added.

Following his rescue, Sonu was handed over to the authorities of the Warangal Government Railway Police (GRP), who subsequently informed his family members about the incident.

Footage of this incident went viral on several social media platforms with Ravi earning widespread praise and admiration. Warangal Traffic ACP T Satyanarayana and Traffic Inspector K Sridhar felicitated Ravi for his selfless actions in saving Sonu’s life.