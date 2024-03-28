TN couple die by suicide after setting room on fire

JANGAON: A couple allegedly died by suicide by setting their room on fire in Weavers Colony of Jangaon on Wednesday morning. Police suspect that a family dispute might have caused the couple to take the extreme step. The fire was contained to their bedroom and did not spread to adjacent rooms where their children were sleeping.

The victims — Selvaraju, 55, and his wife Bhagya Lakshmi — had migrated from Tamil Nadu and operated an eatery in the town. Police were alerted by locals who noticed the flames and smoke emanating from the couple’s residence. A fire tender was dispatched to the scene and it took half-an-hour for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Jangaon Inspector L Raghu said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and the bodies have been shifted to Jangaon government hospital for an autopsy.