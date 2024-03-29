250 private water tankers to be deployed from April

HYDERABAD : To meet the additional demand for drinking water during summer, an additional 250 private water tankers will be pressed into service by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). This will ensure that water is supplied through tankers round the clock from the first week of April, said MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore.

Arrangements will be made to purchase more tankers, if necessary, he mentioned. “It was decided that the Water Board will deliver water tankers for domestic needs during the day and for commercial needs at night,” the MAUD principal secretary added. The officials were directed to supply water within 24 hours of booking the tanker. In case of delays, it was suggested that they relay the information through SMS.

In a review meeting with senior HMWS&SB officials on Thursday, Dana Kishore that the demand for water tankers has increased by 50% when compared to last year. To meet the demand from consumers, an action plan has been drafted to enable 9,000 water-tanker trips each day.

A special night shift has been arranged to supply water for commercial needs, he said, adding that about 300 additional trips for commercial customers will be made from each filling station.

20 new filling stations

Dana Kishore also said that 20 additional filling stations will be set up by the first week of April. Of them, six will be under GHMC limits while the rest will be beyond GHMC and within ORR limits.

HMWS&SB Managing Director C Sudarshan Reddy, Executive Director M Satyanarayana, Director (Revenue) VL Praveen Kumar, Director (Technical) Ravi Kumar and other officials also participated in the meeting.