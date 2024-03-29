Allegations against BRS are politically motivated, alleges B Vinod Kumar

While there seems to be much interest in the developments in and around the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its candidate for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, B Vinod Kumar, believes that there is a widespread effort to defame the pink party. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Naveen Kumar Tallam, the senior BRS leader alleges that the phone-tapping case and the arrest of MLC K Kavitha are politically motivated. He said the Revanth Reddy-led government was trying to blow the issue of sinking piers of the Kaleshwaram project out of proportion while ignoring the pleas of affected farmers. Reasserting that the BRS was committed to the development of Telangana, he predicted that the BJP would win the least seats among the three major political parties in the state. Excerpts from the interview:

You are once again contesting as the MP candidate from the Karimnagar constituency. What is your observation and the people’s response this time?

I have been contesting from the Karimnagar segment since 2009. This is the fourth time I am contesting as an MP on a BRS ticket. I served from 2014 to 2019. After the loss in 2019, we have been working tirelessly with the party cadre to address the issues of the people, particularly focusing on rural water supply and farming issues. We are also working to resolve urban issues with the BRS public representatives in all seven Assembly constituencies under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Do you feel there will be an impact on BRS’ chances in the upcoming elections due to the phone-tapping case, MLC K Kavitha’s arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and the cash seizure from Pratima Hotel in Karimnagar? Opposition parties have made many remarks regarding these. What are your thoughts?

I don’t think so as these are politically motivated issues. The phone-tapping case and the cash seized from Pratima Hotel are not likely to impact my election. Cash seized from the hotel involved businesspersons. I am a politician, and it’s common to have connections with businessmen and fellow politicians. I am not concerned about the allegations made by opposition parties.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges that you are not a local person and neglected Karimnagar’s development during your tenure as MP. What is your reaction?

My roots are deeply tied to Karimnagar. My mother is from Nagaram village of Konaraopet mandal in the erstwhile Karimnagar district while my father was from Warangal. I was born in a government hospital in Karimnagar and have represented both Karimnagar and Warangal in the past. It’s absurd for Sanjay to question my local ties; I have deep connections to Karimnagar, having consumed its water and breathed its air since before he was born. His allegations hold no merit and the people have consistently rejected them.