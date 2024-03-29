Allegations against BRS are politically motivated, alleges B Vinod Kumar

While there seems to be much interest in the developments in and around the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its candidate for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, B Vinod Kumar, believes that there is a widespread effort to defame the pink party. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Naveen Kumar Tallam, the senior BRS leader alleges that the phone-tapping case and the arrest of MLC K Kavitha are politically motivated. He said the Revanth Reddy-led government was trying to blow the issue of sinking piers of the Kaleshwaram project out of proportion while ignoring the pleas of affected farmers. Reasserting that the BRS was committed to the development of Telangana, he predicted that the BJP would win the least seats among the three major political parties in the state. Excerpts from the interview:
You are once again contesting as the MP candidate from the Karimnagar constituency. What is your observation and the people’s response this time?
I have been contesting from the Karimnagar segment since 2009. This is the fourth time I am contesting as an MP on a BRS ticket. I served from 2014 to 2019. After the loss in 2019, we have been working tirelessly with the party cadre to address the issues of the people, particularly focusing on rural water supply and farming issues. We are also working to resolve urban issues with the BRS public representatives in all seven Assembly constituencies under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Do you feel there will be an impact on BRS’ chances in the upcoming elections due to the phone-tapping case, MLC K Kavitha’s arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and the cash seizure from Pratima Hotel in Karimnagar? Opposition parties have made many remarks regarding these. What are your thoughts?
I don’t think so as these are politically motivated issues. The phone-tapping case and the cash seized from Pratima Hotel are not likely to impact my election. Cash seized from the hotel involved businesspersons. I am a politician, and it’s common to have connections with businessmen and fellow politicians. I am not concerned about the allegations made by opposition parties.
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges that you are not a local person and neglected Karimnagar’s development during your tenure as MP. What is your reaction?
My roots are deeply tied to Karimnagar. My mother is from Nagaram village of Konaraopet mandal in the erstwhile Karimnagar district while my father was from Warangal. I was born in a government hospital in Karimnagar and have represented both Karimnagar and Warangal in the past. It’s absurd for Sanjay to question my local ties; I have deep connections to Karimnagar, having consumed its water and breathed its air since before he was born. His allegations hold no merit and the people have consistently rejected them.
There are rumours that after changing the name to BRS, the party lost strength. Is there any discussion in the party, including with chief K Chandrashekar Rao? Any suggestions from your side?
There have been discussions among the party cadre about reverting to the TRS name, but no decision has been made yet. We will consider this after the Lok Sabha polls and clarify legally with the Election Commission of India. The poll body is busy with the General Elections now. I have not discussed this with our party chief as I have been in Karimnagar for the last four months.
Do you think the caving of the piers of Medigadda barrage will impact the BRS?
The BRS will not suffer any negative impact. However, the lack of irrigation water has caused distress, especially among the farming community. Both Karimnagar and Warangal districts have incurred massive losses as a result. The Congress government’s failure to repair the damaged area and start the construction of a coffer dam between the two pillars worsens the situation. The government must divert water from the Medigadda barrage to the Mid Manair Reservoir through the Yellampalli project. The negligence of the government, led by Revanth, is exacerbating the plight of farmers in Karimnagar and Warangal. The government should rightfully face the ire of farmers.
The construction of KLIS was carried out during the tenure of the previous BRS government. The National Dam Safety Authority also pointed out faults in its construction. What is your opinion?
Out of the 3,000 pillars, two have been damaged. The cause could be related to design flaws, construction issues or even natural factors, but it’s too early to comment on it. The topography of the area, with coal mines surrounding the Godavari river, adds to the complexity. We are awaiting the results of the investigation before making any decisions.
What is your agenda for the Lok Sabha elections?
The primary agenda of BRS is the development of Telangana. The steps taken by the previous BRS government have yielded positive results, as confirmed by the Reserve Bank of India, which highlighted Telangana’s impressive growth rate. With an 18% increase in revenue, we stood at the second position nationally. This success is due to the strong financial foundation laid by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Who is the main competitor in Karimnagar and the state in the Lok Sabha elections? How many seats is the BRS expecting to win?
There will be a triangular contest, with the BJP expected to come third. While I cannot predict the exact number of seats, I am confident that we will secure a good number out of the 19 total seats in the state.