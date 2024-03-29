Cold war in BJP Telangana unit holds back LS poll campaign

HYDERABAD : While the BJP is striving for maximum seats from Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it is reportedly grappling with a Cold War-esque situation. Party sources suggest a lack of coordination among senior leaders for campaigning.

Anticipating that the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time, party nominees from the state are focused on winning their respective seats and finding a place in the Union Council of Ministers.

In this scenario, sources said a few BJP nominees are trying to sabotage their fellow party members’ chances of victory. Reports suggest that a senior leader was covertly working to undermine party candidates, particularly those who had chances to be inducted into the Cabinet positions if elected. Under the directions of a few senior party leaders, second-tier leaders and activists in some segments are reluctant to work for the victory of the nominated contestant, the sources said.

Moreover, the recent change in state unit president just before the 2023 Assembly elections impacted the party’s performance. Learning from this experience and unwilling to repeat the poor showing, the party national leadership is closely monitoring election campaigns and other activities in Telangana.

The BJP high command’s aim is to secure at least 10 seats in Telangana, the sources added. Accordingly, the party leadership is issuing directives to state leaders periodically to align with this target.