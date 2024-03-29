Congress taking control of local bodies in K Chandrasekhar Rao's constituency

SIDDIPET : The Congress is gaining ground in Gajwel constituency, represented by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, by wresting control of the local bodies that were earlier controlled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Recently, a no-confidence motion was passed against the Toopran municipal chairman, resulting in the removal of the BRS chairman and the appointment of a Congress councillor as the new chairman.

Adding to this, the Congress also secured the Kondapaka Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president post in the same constituency. A no-confidence motion was moved against Suguna of the BRS, who served as the president of Kondapaka MPP, and she was removed from the position. Subsequently, Anasuya, a Congress MPTC member from Kondapaka, was elected the MPP president.

These developments indicate a shift in allegiance among leaders — once aligned with KCR — who are now carving their own paths. There is a growing sentiment that the BRS is gradually losing its hold in the district. A senior leader of the party said more posts will go to the Congress in the coming days.

Former DCCB chairman set to join Cong

In another jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), it is being reported that former Medak DCCB chairman G Election Reddy is planning to join the Congress soon. Sources said that Election Reddy recently met V Narender Reddy, who is advisor to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and discussed the move. It is alleged that Election Reddy spoke to his close supporters and lamented the fact that he was not given proper recognition despite being associated with the BRS for 10 years. Congress candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha seat Neelam Madhu also visited his home on Thursday. It is reported that Election Reddy introduced Madhu to influential figures in the segment and asked them to support the grand old party nominee. Following this development, the sources added that senior BRS leaders spoke to Election Reddy over phone in a bid to prevent him defecting to the grand old party. It is reported that the Congress is attempting to poach many disgruntled BRS leaders in the erstwhile Medak district.