Fire ravages through shopping complex in Warangal, no casualties

WARANGAL : A blaze that swept through a shopping complex in Pochamma Maidan of Warangal on Thursday evening created panic in the city due to the thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The extent of property loss was yet to be ascertained.

The fire is believed to have begun on the second floor of the shopping complex. Upon seeing the smoke billowing from the complex, the customers alerted the complex authorities.

The complex staff informed the Warangal fire authorities, and the five fire tenders, along with the twenty-five-member team of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services from Warangal, Hanamkonda and Parkal were rushed to the spot. The fire personnel took about an hour to bring the flames under control.

Speaking to the media, Warangal district fire officer M Bhagwan Reddy confirmed that there were no casualties. An insurance company has its offices on the second floor of the complex and its employees had left for the day, locals said. The fire is reported to have destroyed some records in the office, they said.

A short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire, said Bhagwan Reddy.