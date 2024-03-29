For BRS, Much hinges on Mahbubnagar MLC poll

HYDERABAD: The byelection to the Mahbubnagar Local Authorities MLC witnessed 99.86 per cent voting with 1,437 out of 1,439 voters exercising their franchise on Thursday.

While the ruling Congress is keen on winning the bypoll as it comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BRS is determined to retain the seat. The fourth phase of the LS polls will be held in Telangana on May 13.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also exercised his voting right in Kodangal. He cast his vote in his home constituency as an ex-officio member in his capacity as the Kodangal MLA, while State Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao voted in Kolhapur.

The main contest in the bypoll is between Manne Jeevan Reddy of the Congress and BRS candidate Naveen Reddy. An independent candidate, Sudarshan Goud, is also in the fray.