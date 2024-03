HYDERABAD : In what should come as a rude jolt to the beleaguered BRS, its Parliamentary Party leader and secretary general K Keshava Rao on Thursday confirmed that he is getting ready to do a prodigal son.

He will be dumping the BRS along with his mayor-daughter Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and returning to Congress, his alma mater. They will join the grand old party on March 30 at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence.

Keshava Rao’s departure from the BRS comes at a time when the pink party is fighting a losing battle to retain its leaders.

At the end of an eventful day, Keshava Rao, in a chit chat with reporters, confirmed his decision to rejoin the Congress. “I will rejoin the Congress on March 30,” he said.

Keshava Rao said that he was 84 years old now and wanted to spend his remaining years of public life in his parent party, the Congress.

However, sources close to him said that the BRS Parliamentary Party leader reportedly had a flaming row with party boss K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse where he remained unconvinced as the latter kept asking him to stay on at this hour of crisis for the party.

The BRS chief is said to have asked him why he wanted to leave when the party had treated him well, giving him a very high position, sending him to Rajya Sabha twice, and making him the parliamentary party leader. But Keshava Rao appears to have remained unmoved. KCR recalled the lift he had given to his daughter Gadwal Vijayalaxmi’s career, by making her mayor of a big city like Hyderabad.

However, Keshava Rao said that he spoke at length with KCR about the problems plaguing the BRS and remedial steps to strengthen the party. “What I spoke with KCR is an internal party matter which I would not reveal in public,” the veteran leader said.

The “encounter” between KK and KCR had reportedly generated heat as the BRS chief probably had thought KK’s decision to move on was an act of betrayal.

Will remain loyal to BRS, says KK’s son

Keshava Rao is understood to have left in a huff from the farmhouse even as KCR was persuading him to stay with him.