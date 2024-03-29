Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar booked for obstructing cops at Chengicherla in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Medipally police booked a case against BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others for allegedly deterring the bandobast duties of the police personnel at Chengicherla, resulting in injuries to the officers.

The complaint was filed by Nacharam inspector A Nandishwar Reddy, who was one of the police officers deployed at Pittal Basthi where two groups from different communities clashed on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the MP along with his party members visited Chengicherla reportedly to visit the victims from one of the communities.

As per the complaint, the MP’s group “forcibly destroyed barricades despite cautionary orders passed by the complainant”. Additionally, the inspector noted that he and other personnel were pushed by the mob and they “walked over them by deterring them from their legitimate duties”. During the altercation, Nandishwar Reddy sustained injuries on his right elbow.

Based on the officer’s complaint, the Chengicherla police registered a case under sections 332, 353 and 143 r/w 149 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Meanwhile, Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh took to his social media handle and reported that when he was planning to visit the victims at Chengicherla on Thursday, about 10 police officers gathered at his residence and told that he was put under house arrest.

Reportedly, Raja Singh was going to visit Pittal Basthi and distribute groceries among the victims of one of the communities, but the police prevented him from going to the village.

Medipally police told TNIE that since the clashes, security has been tightened in Chengicherla. “During the daytime, 150 police personnel are deployed; 50 officers are stationed at night. CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close eye on the situation,” the police said.

Police revealed that they have been verifying evidence and arresting accused members from both the communities.

On March 24, two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other when one group played loud celebratory music near another community’s religious place.