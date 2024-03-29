Meeting of BRS leader with key BJP figure sets off rumour mill

HYDERABAD : After the arrest of MLC K Kavitha by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, a key national BJP leader met an important BRS functionary a week ago, setting off speculation about what the meeting was all about.

The BRS leader who held talks with the BJP is believed to be under the police scanner in an important case. According to sources, the meeting lasted about an hour at the BRS leader’s residence. They added that the BJP leader who met the BRS functionary is well connected with senior members of the party leadership in New Delhi.

The BRS functionary reportedly briefed the BJP leader on his party’s standing before the Lok Sabha elections and speculated on the number of seats the BRS could potentially secure. The conversation also revolved around the potential impact of Kavitha’s arrest and who it benefits.

The sources said that potential post-Lok Sabha election scenarios were also deliberated upon during the discussion. The meeting held significance, especially in light of assertions by saffron party leaders suggesting a possible collapse of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, BRS leaders had previously suggested that following the elections, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy might join the BJP and become ‘Eknath Shinde’ for the Congress.

Discussions on pink party’s chances

