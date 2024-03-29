Mercury touches 40oC across Telangana, 42.1oC in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Mercury levels continue to rise in the state owing to the low-level southerly winds which will make the weather dryer and harsher at least for the next five days.

The IMD on Thursday said that maximum temperatures in the state will rise by 2oC to 3oC in the coming days.

The highest maximum temperatures in the state hit a record of 43.1oC in Daturabad in Nirmal, followed by 42.9oCin Bhadradri Kothagudem and 42.5oC in Kumaram Bheem on Wednesday, as per the Telangana State Planning and Development Society reports.

Except Warangal, which recorded 39.9oC, the remaining 32 districts were in the orange category of alert warning as temperatures crossed 40oC.

Moosapet in Hyderabad recorded a sweltering maximum temperature of 42.1oC.

The IMD has issued partial yellow and orange alerts in the state for the next five days as temperatures will be above 40oC in most of the districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours.