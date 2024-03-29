Phone-tapping case: Two more cops arrested in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The police on Thursday made two more arrests in the phone-tapping case, taking into custody former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao and CI Gattu Mallu.
The two cops were interrogated by the Special Investigation Team officials at the Banjara Hills police station. The probe team is looking into their alleged involvement in the phone-tapping case and their relationship with former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao and D Praneeth Rao.
It is said that Radha Kishan Rao appeared before the probe team following lookout notices issued against him.
Earlier, while a case was registered against Praneeth Rao, Radha Kishan Rao was reported as absconding. Cops had issued lookout notices against him and the prime accused, Prabhakar Rao.
While Prabhakar Rao reportedly reached out to the probe team saying he was in the US for medical treatment and would be in touch with the investigating officer, Radha Kishan Rao returned to Hyderabad and appeared before the cops for interrogation on Thursday.
Radha Kishan Rao is suspected to have been involved in illegally recording phone conversations and using the audio clips to extort money from businessmen. Gattu Malu was allegedly arrested based on the statements of the accused officers. Cops have also arrested Praneeth Rao’s driver, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Nampally court granted the police a five-day custody of the two additional SPs, Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna. However, it dismissed a petition seeking custody of Praneeth Rao.