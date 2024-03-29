Phone-tapping case: Two more cops arrested in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The police on Thursday made two more arrests in the phone-tapping case, taking into custody former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao and CI Gattu Mallu.

The two cops were interrogated by the Special Investigation Team officials at the Banjara Hills police station. The probe team is looking into their alleged involvement in the phone-tapping case and their relationship with former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao and D Praneeth Rao.

It is said that Radha Kishan Rao appeared before the probe team following lookout notices issued against him.

Earlier, while a case was registered against Praneeth Rao, Radha Kishan Rao was reported as absconding. Cops had issued lookout notices against him and the prime accused, Prabhakar Rao.