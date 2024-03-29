Turmoil in BRS: Warangal LS nominee Kadiyam Kavya tenders resignation

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL : In yet another rude shock to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, Kadiyam Kavya, quit the party on Thursday refusing to contest on a pink party ticket.

In her resignation letter to party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said the BRS had earned a bad reputation and was facing a barrage of allegations including phone tapping, land grabbing, corruption and the Delhi liquor scam. Besides these allegations, Kavya also cited the lack of coordination among leaders in the district unit, which has demoralised the party cadre and is negatively impacting the party’s reputation. “In these circumstances, I have decided to withdraw from the contest. Please pardon me,” she wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, Kavya’s father and BRS MLA from Station Ghanpur Kadiyam Srihari told TNIE that she was not interested in contesting the elections.

It is to be noted that Srihari served as the deputy chief minister in KCR’s first Cabinet. Sources said many groups within the BRS district unit have emerged. It is reported that Srihari is not on good terms with former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

To join Congress?

Interestingly, the Congress is yet to announce its nominee for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. It is uncertain if Kavya will join the Congress and contest the General Elections on a grand old party ticket.

Meanwhile, the decision of the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) leader K Keshava Rao to shift his loyalty to the Congress and the resignation of Kavya on the same day are set to impact the BRS before the Lok Sabha elections.