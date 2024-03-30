BRS gets another jolt as Kadiyam Srihari and daughter set to join Congress

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya are likely to join the Congress on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi.

Deepa Dasmunshi, along with Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate Mallu Ravi, AICC secretaries Vishnudas, SA Sampath Kumar and Khairatabad Congress president C Rohin Reddy, visited the residence of father-daughter duo and invited them to join the Congress.

The Congress delegation meeting with Srihari and Kavya was in continuation of the developments after Kavya dashed off a letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao that she was withdrawing from the contest in Warangal since the party was fast becoming unpopular with reports of its involvement in various scams.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The MP who decided to return to the Congress discussed with the chief minister his intention to rejoin the grand old party.

Later, the MP noted that he served in the Congress for almost 55 years in several positions.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Congress delegation, Srihari said that there were several reasons why he was leaving the BRS, including the pink party losing credibility in the face of exodus of leaders one after the other every day. He said he would discuss the proposal of joining the Congress with his supporters before taking a final call.

According to sources, Kavya will contest for the Warangal SC Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

After Srihari and Kavya decided to join the Congress, former deputy CM Dr T Rajaiah, who left the BRS in February, is now trying to get the pink party ticket for Warangal. He was unhappy with the BRS leadership for dropping him, though he was sitting MLA, for the 2023 Assembly election from Station Ghanpur in preference to his rival Srihari. Though Rajaiah was made the chairman of the Rythu Bandhu Samiti, it did little to comfort him.

In another interesting development, the party is also considering former minister Babu Mohan’s name for Warangal. Source said that BRS president KCR reportedly called Babu Mohan and invited him to join the party with the offer of the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. Babu Mohan had left the BRS in 2019 and joined the BJP after KCR denied him ticket for Andole Assembly seat in 2018.