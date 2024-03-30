BRS will vanish after LS polls, says Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD : Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that after the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS would cease to exist, with all leaders except pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao leaving the party. He also alleged that former minister T Harish Rao would join the BJP after the polls.

During an informal interaction with reporters at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Friday, Venkat Reddy asserted that the party’s decision on ticket distribution is final, and he would support whoever receives the ticket. He expressed confidence that the Congress would secure a significant majority in the Nalgonda and Bhongir segments.

Responding to leaders joining Congress from the BRS, he said, “We did not open the gates. BRS leaders are rushing to join our party. The repercussions of KCR’s actions have caught up with him. He encouraged defections, which have now come back to haunt him.”

Regarding the phone tapping case, he alleged that many police officers are unable to sleep because of KCR.

He alleged that corruption not only occurred in the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project but also in the utilisation of CMRF funds by the previous government.