Doors shut forever for deserters: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy for switching loyalties to the Congress.

Accusing the two leaders of betraying him and the BRS, Rama Rao said that Ranjith Reddy and Mahender Reddy had put up such show of loyalty to the pink party days before joining the Congress that “they deserved an Oscar for their acting skills”.

Those deserting the BRS during its time of crisis would never be allowed back in the party even if they fall at the feet of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Rama Rao, while participating in the Chevella Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting.

He predicted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the first leader to join the BJP along with 30 Congress MLAs after the Lok Sabha elections. Alleging that some BRS leaders were leaving to protect their own selfish interests, Rama Rao said though Mahender Reddy was inducted into the state Cabinet before Assembly elections, he switched loyalty to the Congress.

He also pointed out that the two leaders joined the ruling Congress the same day when MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and warned that turncoats would be taught a befitting lesson. He pooh-poohed Ranjith Reddy’s claim that industries came to Telangana because of him.

He also turned his ire on senior leaders K Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari for their alleged disloyalty to the BRS after enjoying power and position for 10 years. Rama Rao urged party leaders in Chevella to work hard for the victory of party candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar.

He dared the chief minister to take action against those involved in the phone-tapping case instead of blaming the BRS by selectively leaking information. The former IT minister faulted Revanth for making such ‘cheap’ comments against KCR as unbecoming of a man occupying the post of chief minister.

“Revanth who represented the Malkagiri Lok Sabha seat, would not be able to win again from the same constituency,” Rama Rao claimed.

Reiterating his commitment to fight for the cause of farmers, he accused the Congress government of failing to deliver promises on Rythu Bandhu and loan wavier. “Farmers and auto drivers are resorting to suicide due to the failures of the Congress government,” Rama Rao said.