Drug Control Authority raids on quacks continue, stock worth Rs 3.18L seized

HYDERABAD : Continuing with its clampdown on unlicensed practitioners — quacks — the Drug Control Authority (DCA) officials arrested four people on Thursday, from various districts and seized stocks worth Rs 3.18 lakh.

The raids were conducted in Khammam, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, and Wanaparthy.

According to DCA, the quacks who were claiming themselves as “rural medical practitioners” were hoarding substantial quantities without a drug license.

During the raids, the officials discovered several higher-generation antibiotics, expressing concerns over potential health risks to citizens, including the development of ‘antimicrobial resistance’ - the ability of fungi and bacteria to overpower the drugs made to kill them.

Moreover, steroids were also found at the clinics, which could lead to immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, and other issues.

According to officials, wholesalers who supply these drugs to the quacks are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

They urged them to ensure that the recipient holds a valid licence before supplying medicines to them.

Two more seizures made