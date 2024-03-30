Hyderabad sees power demand of 79.48M units in 1 day as temperature soars

HYDERABAD : The Greater Hyderabad city limits witnessed the highest-ever power demand of 79.48 million units on Thursday. The previous highest power demand was 79.33 million units on May 19, 2023. However, with the increase in consumption due to usage of electronic gadgets and starting of new industries, the power demand expected in May was witnessed in March itself.

The highest power consumption in March, 2023 was just 67.97 million units. The average daily power consumption in March, 2023 was 57.84 million units (MUs). But, the average daily power consumption in Greater Hyderabad in March this year was 70.96 MU so far, which was an increase of 22.7%. Estimating that the power demand in GHMC may touch 90 MU in this summer, the TSSPDCL officials said that they were ready to meet the ever increasing power demand. The TSSPDCL arranged additional transformers and lines in tune with the demand.

In SPDCL limits, the highest power consumption of 188.60 MU was recorded on March 3, 2023. However, this March, the demand crossed 200 units and is expected to further increase.

Owing to increasing demand for power, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui held a teleconference with officials of TSSPDCL on Friday and issued guidelines to them. He is also conducting surprise checks to know the grievances of the consumers, if any. Musharraf Faruqui handed over certain maintenance responsibilities to assistant engineers.

In Greater Hyderabad, around 800 staff members were available at various fuses of call offices. The CMD also directed the officials to be on duty and alert everyday till the peak period for power demand concluded. Faruqui directed the officials to chief general managers and superintendent engineers to inspect colonies in their respective areas once in a week.