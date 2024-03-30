MP Asaduddin Owaisi demands independent inquiry into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

HYDERABAD : Demanding an independent inquiry into the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, claimed that his family has alleged that he was “slowly poisoned” in the Banda prison.
The AIMIM president referred to Ansari’s elder brother, Afzal Ansari, who is an MP, and claimed, “There were no concerned doctors in the hospital to treat the poison he had been given.”
Citing his brother, Afzal had reportedly claimed that his brother told him that he was twice given a poisonous substance mixed with his food within a period of 40 days inside the prison, adding that this was the reason for his bad condition.
“A surprising fact is that he was not taken to a speciality hospital. He was taken to a hospital where no proper medical attention was given to him. The most shocking of all is the fact that he was sent back to prison within a short span of time. I hope the UP government will have an impartial inquiry in the interest of justice and law. The whole world should know what has happened. This is not how people die in judicial custody,” Owaisi remarked.
The legislator pointed out that this is the second instance that a prisoner has died in judicial custody in UP. “Earlier, two convicted prisoners, including an ex-MP (Atiq Ahmed), were shot dead in a shootout by the police. The apprehensions of the family should be taken seriously,” Owaisi said.
Alleging that Uttar Pradesh is being operated by the rule of gun and not the rule of law, Owaisi said the state government had claimed that they would ensure Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau, safety inside the jail.