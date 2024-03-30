MP Asaduddin Owaisi demands independent inquiry into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

HYDERABAD : Demanding an independent inquiry into the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, claimed that his family has alleged that he was “slowly poisoned” in the Banda prison.

The AIMIM president referred to Ansari’s elder brother, Afzal Ansari, who is an MP, and claimed, “There were no concerned doctors in the hospital to treat the poison he had been given.”

Citing his brother, Afzal had reportedly claimed that his brother told him that he was twice given a poisonous substance mixed with his food within a period of 40 days inside the prison, adding that this was the reason for his bad condition.