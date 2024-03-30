Phase II of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s function hall project drags on

HYDERABAD : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which took up Phase II of the multipurpose function halls across the city, has not been able to complete the project.

In the first phase, the civic body had completed 12 halls which provide affordable venues for weddings, birthdays and other social gatherings for the economically weaker sections.

The GHMC first announced plans to construct a total of 26 function halls with a budget of Rs 105.03 crore, in two phases. While 12 halls have been completed at a cost of Rs 45.19 crore and are in use, the remaining 14 are still at various stages of execution. The 12 completed halls are located at Gandhinagar in Ramanthapur, Champapet, Patancheru, Fourth Phase of KPHB Colony, Bhagathsingh Nagar, Seethaphalmandi, Bansilalpet, Maredpally, Kukatpally, Papireddy Colony, Gopannapally in Gachibowli and Old Patigadda in Begumpet

Of these 14 halls, construction has not yet begun on six sites — Ghouse Nagar, Barkas, Jangammet, Kanchanbagh, Mallepally, Kailashnagar in Sanathnagar and Pan Bazar in Ramgopalpet. Meanwhile, eight halls are under various stages of construction ranging from 5% to 90%. These are located at Uppuguda, Chandrayangutta, Jummerath Bazaar, Rahmathnagar, Vengal Rao Nagar, Erragadda, Suraram in Gajularamaram, Addagutta and Lalapet.

GHMC officials have said that some of the halls will be ready within the next three to four months, while others may take until the year-end. Tender processes will be initiated for the halls where construction has not yet commenced, they said.

The 12 completed halls, located in Ramanthapur, Patancheru and Gachibowli, have proven to be beneficial for many families, offering amenities comparable to private venues at affordable rates. However, concerns have been raised regarding the delay in completing the remaining halls, which has caused inconvenience to citizens seeking such facilities.

For booking these function halls, citizens are required to pay rent, security deposit, sanitation charges, and electricity fees. The rent varies based on the size of the hall, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, plus 18% GST. Additionally, half-day bookings are permitted, with corresponding charges. Sanitation charges, amounting to 20% of the daily rent, and a security deposit of 30% of the rent per event are also applicable.

Bookings and payments are facilitated through an online portal, with an advance payment of Rs 2,500 required for electricity charges at the time of booking.