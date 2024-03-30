Revanth Reddy threatened MLAs from other parties to join Congress: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD : Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that BRS leaders, whom the Congress accused of involvement in encroachment and looting, are now joining the grand old party. Addressing the media in Mahbubnagar, he accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of threatening MLAs from other parties to join the Congress.

The BJP state chief said that the Congress government is not investigating any corruption allegations against the BRS. He alleged that while the inquiry into the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme is in cold storage, the state government is not showing earnestness in the phone-tapping case.

He said that the Congress government is not taking cognisance of the drought prevailing in the state. “Shortage of drinking water and power cuts are happening across the state. The thieves have lost power and bigger thieves have come in their place,” he added.

Noting that the Union government is spending Rs 9,000 crore on fertiliser subsidy and has allocated Rs 26,000 crore for purchase of foodgrains, the Union minister said that the state government should immediately start centres for purchasing grains. “From the wages of porters to the cost of transporting foodgrains, everything is borne by the Narendra Modi government,” he added.

In a meeting held in Shadnagar, Kishan Reddy asked voters to compare Modi’s tenure with that of the Congress in all matters such as peace and security, welfare, national highways, investments and strengthening of the defence sector.

‘Inquiry into KLIs in cold storage’

