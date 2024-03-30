RRR a super game changer, Uppal flyover by next year: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD : Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he believes the Regional Ring Road (RRR), once completed, will turn out to be a “super game changer”.

“If ORR (Outer Ring Road) was a game changer, the RRR would be a super game changer,” the minister told TNIE on Friday, adding that the tenders will be floated by June or July this year and the project is likely to be completed over the next four years, by 2028.

“The overall project is expected to be completed at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore,” he said.

The 340-km RRR project is aimed at reducing the traffic flow in the city and promoting urban satellite centres along the road. It will be encircling the state capital, Hyderabad.

In February, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that the HMDA jurisdiction should extend beyond ORR, up to RRR, for continued development of the city.

Meanwhile, he said that the completion of the flyover at Uppal X roads, an important infrastructure aimed at decongesting the traffic in east Hyderabad, will be completed latest by next year.

When TNIE visited the junction earlier this month, it found that the road remains a bottleneck for residents and commuters during peak hours despite a slew of measures by the administration such as a 660-metre-long skywalk.

Additionally, work is underway to build a second flyover to Medipally, which is expected to ease traffic moving towards Warangal and Yadadri.

Regarding the elevated corridors in Secunderabad cantonment area to which the defence ministry gave its nod, the minister said, “Tenders will be floated by July. We expect the work to be completed in the next three years.”