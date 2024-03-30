Rs 5.5K crore disbursed to 64.75L ryots under the Rythu Bandhu scheme as of Mar 28

HYDERABAD : The state government has concluded the disbursement of funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers owning land up to five acres. Consequently, Rythu Bandhu payments have been disbursed to 92.68 lakh farmers.

According to sources, the government has disbursed Rs 5,575 crore to 64,75,320 farmers as of March 28. The Rythu Bandhu payments were disbursed to 1,11,49,534 acres for the Rabi crops. Government sources said that 80% of farmers received the Rythu Bandhu funds within 100 days of the Congress assuming power.

The disbursement of funds commenced with farmers owning one acre of land. Subsequently, it was expanded to include those owning up to three acres. In March, funds were disbursed to farmers owning up to five acres.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said that Rythu Bandhu will be extended solely to deserving farmers, with allocations also designated for hill slopes, roads, and lands earmarked for real estate ventures.