Save power loom sector from crisis, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to CM Revanth Reddy

KARIMNAGAR : BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging him to save the Sircilla powerloom sector. He requested immediate clearance of pending bills for Sircilla powerloom weavers, issuance of government orders to support the textile industry and continuation of power subsidies.

The MP highlighted in the letter that over the past four months, powerloom unit owners and workers have lost their employment, leading to severe financial distress. Pending bills amounting to Rs 270 crore remain unpaid, and new orders are not being allocated, resulting in a chaotic situation for the Sircilla textile industry. About 20,000 workers and allied sectors are grappling with unemployment and are falling into debts. He noted that despite 27 days of protests and strikes by workers, the government has not responded to their grievances.

Moreover, the discontinuation of 50 percent subsidies for the powerloom sector has compounded the burden on powerloom businesses, as power bills have become increasingly difficult to manage.

Owners are grappling with financial difficulties in meeting power bills amounting to lakhs. Bandi Sanjay emphasised the necessity of implementing a 10 percent yarn subsidy to support the Sircilla textile industry and relieve the financial strain on its stakeholders.