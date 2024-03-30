Telangana HC dismisses YV Subba Reddy’s plea to quash CBI proceedings on alleged quid pro quo cases

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court has dismissed the quash petition filed by YV Subba Reddy, the co-brother of the former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. The petition sought to quash the proceedings initiated by the CBI against him in connection with alleged quid pro quo cases related to YS Jaganmohan Reddy between 2004 and 2008.

The 11th charge sheet filed by the CBI pertains to the allotment of AP Housing Board lands to Indu Projects and Vasantha Projects during the tenure of the then government for development purposes. Subba Reddy was mentioned as A-6 in the charge sheet, with allegations that he had benefited from the agreement without making any investment.

The agreement reportedly involved substantial financial transactions, including loans provided by Subba Reddy’s company to Vasantha Projects. Moreover, an MoU executed between Subba Reddy, Vasantha Projects, and others revealed his acquisition of a significant shareholding in Vasantha Projects without payment. The MoU suggested that this shareholding was obtained due to Subba Reddy’s personal influence, attributed to his relationship with the former chief minister.

The investigating officer had gathered statements from 48 witnesses and collected documents supporting the allegations against Subba Reddy. Based on this evidence, the trial court had taken cognizance of the offences punishable under Sections 120-B and Section 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Subba Reddy argued that the CBI had included him as an accused without sufficient evidence, specifically, the charge sheet failed to establish his personal influence with the former chief minister, as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also questioned the validity of lodging a case against him under the Act, stating that he was not in public service at the time.

However, the HC rejected Subba’s contentions, stating that quashing the proceedings against him would constitute an abuse of the court’s process.