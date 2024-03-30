Unity, perseverance will win Congress Nizamabad LS seat: CM tells party

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, chaired an election preparatory meeting for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency at his residence on Friday with the Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy.

Congress MLA P Sudharshan Reddy, Government Whip Adluri Laxman, MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, adviser to the government Mohammad Shabbir Ali and the party’s candidates who had contested earlier elections attended the meeting.

Sources said that the chief minister instructed the party’s senior leaders to coordinate with second-rung leaders and activists on the ground and apprise the people of the 100 days of Congress government in Telangana and the implementation of the party’s six guarantees. The sources said that the candidates who contested the recent Assembly elections were asked to focus on their constituencies and ensure that the party bags more votes in the Lok Sabha polls compared to the Assembly elections.