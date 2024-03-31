AI-driven attendance system for GHMC staff to be in force from April 1

HYDERABAD : Artificial Intelligence-driven mobile-based Facial Recognition Biometric Attendance Management (AIMFRBAMS) system for marking the attendance of all outsourced staff, regular officers and staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be implemented from Monday. The civic body chose the facial recognition attendance system to avoid fraudulent practices that occurred when the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS) machines were allegedly misused by sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and sanitary supervisors in GHMC limits.

The FRBAMS will mark the attendance of around 25,000 outsourced staff working in sanitation (SFAs and workers), Entomology (entomology field assistant and workers), Veterinary (drivers, workers, etc) departments and other officers and staff ensuring the maintenance of the city. GHMC will use the system for 100% coverage of attendance by removing held devices and internet dependencies for attendance and other field-level challenges faced, like faded finger prints in the existing ABAS system.

GHMC officials said that the objective is timely marking of the attendance of the staff, prevent the misuse of manual attendance, misuse of the other biometric-based attendance capture systems and ensure 100% tamper proof, reliable attendance system. GHMC also aims to maintain transparency and accountability in operations, monitoring and quick decision making through MIS reports and analytics generated by the data.

Attendance transactions would be marked by facial recognition with liveness check in a geo-fenced area, transparent and traceable transactions including offline attendance capturing capability. Providing user-based requisite reports to all the officers/HODs in the GHMC, they added.