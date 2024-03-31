Aleti Maheshwar Reddy asked for my help to join Congress says Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD : Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, alleged that BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy asked him to help join the Congress. Maheshwar Reddy had expressed his willingness to join the Congress, if the minister’s berth was confirmed, he added. “I refused the proposal and consequently, he is making false allegations against me,” the minister said.

Countering Maheshwar Reddy’s comments against him, Komatireddy issued a press release which said, “Maheshwar claims I met Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. I am challenging Maheshwar Reddy to bring Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah to Bhagyalakshmi temple.”

He said that Maheshwar Reddy has a habit of switching parties and added that he worked with the Praja Rajyam, Congress, BJP and the BRS in between. There is no party in this state where he has not switched to, the minister added.

He criticised Maheshwar Reddy and said he is a “joker” in politics. “There is a big conspiracy behind Maheshwar Reddy’s comments. I was born to be in the Congress and will die in the Congress. Komatireddy means Congress.. Congress means Komatireddy.”

‘Cong govt will collapse if it touches BJP MLAs’

In a sharp rebuttal to the claims of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, BJP Legislative Party (BJLP) leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress government will collapse in 48 hours if it dares touch BJP MLAs. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said that Venkat Reddy’s younger brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is not with him. The BJLP leader alleged that Venkat Reddy approached Nitin Gadkari and offered to play the role of Eknath Shinde in Telangana. Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress of using Hyderabad’s money for national politics. He asked how Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who said that Ranjith Reddy was corrupt in the past, can ask the people of Chevella to vote for him in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.