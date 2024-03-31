BJP’s Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao's words vile, offensive: BRS to ECI

HYDERABAD : The BRS has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing BJP’s Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao of making offensive remarks by using insulting and filthy language against its leaders.

The BRS urged the poll panel to take appropriate legal action on Raghunandan Rao.

On Saturday, BRS MLA Chinta Prabhakar met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and handed over a copy of the complaint.

He said that Raghunandan Rao made undignified comments against BRS Medak candidate P Venkata Ram Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao at Sangareddy. Prabhakar said that the remarks were so vile that they amounted to the criminal offence of inciting communal violence, and an attempt to disrupt peace and tranquillity in society. He stated that such comments and remarks also violate the Model Code of Conduct for the elections.

The complaint copy read: “It will cause injustice to the mandate of free and fair Parliamentary General Elections, 2024. It would be a danger to society. Thus, it is requested for you to take appropriate action to ensure unbiased election procedure for the forthcoming General Elections of 2024. Hence, it is humbly requested that this plea of a vigilant citizen and voter of the Democracy of India be considered.”