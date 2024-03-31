Bowenpally road mishap: Three held, driver at large

HYDERABAD : Days after a truck driver killed two persons and injured one in a road accident at Dairy Farm Crossroads, Bowenpally, the police identified that the accident was caused due to the negligence of not only the driver but also the truck owner, contractor of the flyover and an internet cable company. The police have arrested three of the five accused in the case, while the driver is at large.

The accident occurred on March 24, when the complainant, Akash, and his wife were riding a motorcycle at the crossroads. After the couple crossed Suchitra traffic signal, they had to stop their bike as there was a traffic jam.

Suddenly, a truck driver, riding in a rash and negligent manner, hit their bike from behind, causing them to fall. The truck ran over Akash’s wife and crashed into two other two-wheelers in front of them. Immediately after stopping the vehicle, the driver abandoned the truck and fled.

Akash rushed his wife to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. He also learnt that one person had succumbed to injuries and another had sustained serious leg injuries in the accident.

After Akash filed a complaint against the driver, the police started investigating and found that the traffic jam at the crossroads had occurred due to a low-hanging internet cable that was stretched across the national highway. A motorcyclist had fallen due to the cable and others behind him stopped to help him.

The police also noticed that the contractor overseeing the road widening work at the flyover construction site neglected to implement necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, the police found that the truck was unfit to ply and its validity expired in 2018 and it was not covered by insurance. Despite these factors, the truck owner had hired a driver to drive the vehicle on the road. After knowing of the accident, the owner also allegedly sent the driver away to avoid arrest.

The owner — Arjun Singh, then furnished false information about the identify of the driver and sent one Roopla Nayak (35) in place of the original driver who fled to his native place in West Bengal.