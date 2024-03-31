Congress activists in Telangana protest on issue notices given to the party demanding Rs 1,823 crore as tax

KARIMNAGAR : Congress activists in Karimnagar, led by DCC president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, on Saturday staged a protest against the BJP, accusing the saffron party of forcing the Income Tax department to resort to “tax terrorism” and issue notices given to the grand old party demanding Rs 1,823 crore in tax.

“It’s a conspiracy to make the Congress financially weak,” MLA alleged.

He said that the I-T department has already seized Rs 135 crore illegally and has now issued notices for a further Rs 1,823.08 crore. The Congress activists converged on the Indira Chowk and blocked the road in protest.

“The notices are purely politically motivated. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corruption has peaked and it is now being institutionalised,” the MLA said.

He said that in the name of electoral bonds, the BJP received thousands of crores from corporate houses after arm-twisting them. As quid pro quo, the Modi government scrapped cases registered against those who donated crores to it through electoral bonds,” he said.