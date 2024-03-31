Demonetisation was incorrectly executed, opines apex court judge

HYDERABAD: The manner in which demonetisation was executed was incorrect, said Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna. She felt that there was a lack of proper decision-making processes in accordance with the law. Some claim that the then finance minister was unaware of the haste with which it was carried out. Justice Nagarathna, who had given her dissenting opinion in the Vivek Narayan Sharma vs Union of India case (demonetisation case), was delivering a speech as part of the introductory session of the Courts and the Constitution Conference organised by NALSAR University of Law, here on Saturday.

“The decision for demonetisation was communicated one evening, and it was implemented the following day. If the intention was to transition from paper currency to plastic currency, demonetisation might not have been the sole reason for such a move, in my opinion.”

She said that we all recall the events of November 8, 2016, when 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were demonetised. “What’s intriguing is that at that time, 86% of our economy’s currency comprised these denominations. It seems the Union government overlooked this fact when deciding to demonetise such a significant portion of the currency. Furthermore, 98% of the demonetised currency returned to the RBI,” she remarked. “This raises questions about the effectiveness of demonetisation in eradicating black money, which was its primary objective. Some even argue that it facilitated the conversion of black money into white money. The subsequent income tax proceedings remain unclear,” said argued.