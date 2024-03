HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to take measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state and prevent shortage of drinking water.

He noted that due to the early onset of summer, there is an increased demand for electricity and advised officials to be prepared to meet the challenge.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat, he emphasised that there is enough power available to meet the demand, adding that officials should remain alert to avoid complaints of power outages.

The chief minister recalled that the state’s electricity supply has set a new record this year compared to last year. He said that the demand has significantly increased in March compared to previous years, and the Discoms have effectively provided electricity without any outages despite the peak demand.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), power supply has significantly increased compared to last year. The state has an average electricity daily load of 9,712 MW, but it has been experiencing a peak demand ranging between 14,000 MW and 15,000 MW over the past two weeks. Power utility officials estimate that the demand will remain approximately the same till the second week of April.

The chief minister advised officials to prepare an action plan to supply electricity according to the demands during the summer while also ensuring that students preparing for examinations do not face difficulties because of power cuts.

From January to March, 2023, an average of 239.19 million units of electricity was supplied per day. During the same period in 2024, an average of 251.59 million units of power was supplied per day. Last year, on March 14, the highest record of 297.89 million units was set. This year, a new record was set with 308.54 million units. Electricity supply has improved in Greater Hyderabad compared to last year.

CM suggests action plan to tackle water shortage in TG

The chief minister also ordered immediate action to prevent shortage in drinking water supply to people in all parts of the state. He directed officials to utilise nearby water resources until June, advising them to use all borewells and open wells for drinking water needs. He asked them to make good use of all nearby water sources.

He instructed district collectors to prepare plans in advance to ensure people do not have to worry about drinking water.

He ordered the appointment of a senior officer at the district level as a special officer to oversee drinking water issues and find immediate solutions. He stated that a village-wise drinking water action plan should be prepared, especially for summer. He advised senior officials from relevant departments at the state level to visit problem areas if necessary.

He also instructed officials to ensure that water tanks are made available to overcome shortages in supply of drinking water in municipalities and corporations.

If tankers are booked, the officials should be able to ensure that they reach the problem area within 12 hours, he said.