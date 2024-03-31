Following NDSA officials directives, Sundilla barrage emptied for inspection

PEDDAPALLI : Following the directives of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), Irrigation officials have released water into the Godavari by lifting gates and emptied the Sundilla barrage (also known as Parvati barrage) for inspection. The barrage is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Previously, the NDSA had inspected Medigadda barrage, whose piers had developed cracks and had caved in, and gave a set of instructions to officials to assess the structural integrity of the infrastructure under KLIS.

According to irrigation chief engineer K Sudhakar Reddy, presently, the barrage has almost been emptied, with the remaining 1 tmcft of water at dead storage level. The barrage has a capacity of 8.83 tmcft and is located at Siripuram in Manthani mandal. Four gates of the barrage were lifted to release water, resulting in the Godavari overflowing in Manthani.

Authorities have issued alerts advising people to refrain from entering affected areas.

Meanwhile, farmers have urged officials to retain the 1 tmcft of water in the barrage to stabilise the groundwater table in the surrounding area for irrigation purposes. Meanwhile, Irrigation authorities said that they will not refill the barrage until instructed otherwise.