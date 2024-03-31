Hyderabad mayor joins Congress, her father K Keshava Rao to join the party soon

HYDERABAD : After dumping the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Telangana AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi here on Saturday.

Her father and BRS general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao will join the Congress soon, in the presence of former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

The chief minister ceremoniously draped a scarf over Vijayalaxmi, extending a warm welcome to her into the Congress fold. Her brother Venkat Rao also joined the party.

The mayor joined Congress after days of behind-the-door meetings with Deepa Dasmunshi and senior Congress leaders.

She defended her decision to join the grand old party, stating that development works can be undertaken in a smooth manner if the mayor is with the ruling party.

Her entry will boost the Congress’ numbers in the GHMC Council as many BRS corporators are expected to join her in the grand old party soon. Also the mayor’s shifting of loyalty would be a shot in the arm for the Congress, which failed to win a single Assembly seat from the 24 seats in Greater Hyderabad limits in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, confusion prevailed over her joining the Congress. The mayor wanted the chief minister to come to the camp office and officially invite her into the Congress by offering the party scarf. It was reported that Revanth Reddy did not agree. She then went to the chief minister’s residence along with Deepa Dasmunshi and joined the party in his presence.

On the other hand, Keshava Rao is said to have laid a condition that he would return to the Congress only if Sonia Gandhi offered him the Congress scarf. Keshava Rao, a senior leader in the BRS has already announced his decision to return to the Congress fold where he started his political journey five decades ago.

He met Revanth Reddy on Friday and later claimed that his homecoming was like a pilgrim returning home after a long journey. The BRS has lost several leaders including five sitting MPs and MLAs to either Congress or BJP.

Vijayalaxmi’s legacy

Vijayalaxmi was elected as a corporator from Banjara Hills division, and on February 11, 2021, became the first woman mayor after the formation of Telangana state